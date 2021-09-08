UHC registration still on course, says Health PS Mochache

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has said that registration under the Universal Healthcare Coverage is on course refuting claims that it is experiencing operational challenges.

Mochache said the National Government had allocated funds for the procurement of medicine, employment of medical personnel and payment of medical insurance to ensure that vulnerable Kenyans in the programme cans access affordable quality healthcare.

Principal Secretary Susan Mochache was speaking at Getembe Health Centre in Kitutu Chache South Constituency in Kisii County during the launch of Universal Healthcare Coverage registration exercise.

Mochache expressed optimism with the ongoing registration being conducted countrywide as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda to ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.

Mochache said all mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the exercise kicks off.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae, who was present said that counties had signed an MOU with the National Government to share half of the burden of the medical insurance NHIF for over 63,000 needy people in two phases but raised concerns over the disparities in the NHIF reimbursements across health facilities.

The Government targets to register at least 10 million Kenyans under the UHC programme.