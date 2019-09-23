UHC, security and blue economy top agenda as Uhuru arrives for UNGA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 74) which kicked off on last week on Tuesday.

The President who is scheduled to address the high-level General Debate on Wednesday, 25th September has a busy itinerary that includes several side events, bilateral meetings and courtesy calls from various interest groups including Kenyans living in the US.

The President will open his engagements on Monday morning with a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and later participate in climate change, Universal Health Coverage (UHC), counter-terrorism and blue economy engagements lined up throughout the week.