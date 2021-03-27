Uhuru among 40 world leaders invited by Biden to summit on climate

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among 40 world leaders who have been invited by US president Joe Biden to the Leaders Summit on Climate which he will host on April 22 and 23.

The virtual Leaders Summit will be live streamed for public viewing.

According to a statement from the White House, the Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action and will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

“President Biden took action his first day in office to return the United States to the Paris Agreement. Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.” Said the statement

Other African leaders invited to the meeting include, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Félix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of the Congo,

According to the statement, the Summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP.

“The President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the Summit.” Added the statement.

Other leaders invited to participate in the Summit include Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda; President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina; Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia; Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh; Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan; President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada; President Sebastián Piñera, Chile; President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China; President Iván Duque Márquez, Colombia; Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark; President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission; President Charles Michel, European Council; President Emmanuel Macron, France; Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany; Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India; President Joko Widodo, Indonesia and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel.

Others are Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy; Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica; Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan: President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands; President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico; Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand; Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway; President Andrzej Duda, Poland; President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea; President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation; King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore; President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa; Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain; President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Turkey; President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates; Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom and President Nguy?n Phú Tr?ng, Vietnam.

“By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition. ” Said the statement

Key themes of the Summit will include: