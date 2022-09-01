Uhuru and Central Park get makeover, new amenities

The park was first opened in 1969 by President Jomo Kenyatta.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has released photos of the newly renovated Uhuru and Central Parks. The park, which home to the Mau-Mau monument which honours victims of torture during the colonial era, was first opened to the public by President Jomo Kenyatta on May 23rd, 1969.

Sharing a series of pictures, the NMS said, “Nairobi’s most popular recreational parks, Uhuru & Central Parks have undergone a major facelift to ensure they meet international standards. The green spaces have been exceptionally phenomenal in the evolution of our nation as they have both hosted historic national events.” (SIC).

The rehabilitation work comes 52 years after the park’s commission in 1969. The new makeover comes with a few amenities as well.

“The rehabilitation work comes 52 years after the green spaces were first opened to the public involved construction of various buildings & landscaping features that include; a play ground, an outdoor gym, jogging tracks, botanical trails, an outdoor library and a skating park,” says NMS. (SIC)

The reconstruction is done with the environment in mind.

“The revamped green spaces will play a critical role in environmental pollution management, social-economic development of the nation as well as the physical well-being of citizens.”

