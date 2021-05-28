Uhuru appoints Morris Kimuli to IEBC Selection Panel


Morris Kimuli. Photo Courtesy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Law Society of Kenya representative Morris Kimuli to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel revoking Dorothy Jemator’s gazettement.

Jemator’s nomination and the appointment had been opposed by a section of LSK members.

She had been nominated by a faction of the LSK governing council led by CEO Mercy Wambua to represent the organisation in the seven-member selection panel.

She was subsequently appointed by President Kenyatta.

More to follow…

