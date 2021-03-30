Uhuru appoints taskforce to review agreements entered into by KPLC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday appointed a taskforce to undertake a comprehensive review and analysis of the terms of all Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited (KPLC).

The taskforce will be chaired by John Ngumi.

The members of the taskforce include Kennedy Ogeto, Aaron Ringera, James Mcfie, Mohammed Nyaoga, Elizabeth Muli, Stanley Kamau, Wanjiku Wakogi, Isaac Kiva, Caroline Kittony, Elizabeth Rogo, Sachin Gudka, James Mwangi, John Mutua, Anne Eriksson, and Yida Kemoli.

The joint secretaries to the taskforce are Jasper Mbiuki, Lillian Abishai, and Elsie Mworia.

The 19 member taskforce has also been mandated to probe the compliance of the PPAs and all associated agreements with Government policies, legislation and regulations and identify what appropriate actions should be taken, including the termination or renegotiation of the PPAs.

“The taskforce is also to review the sustainability and viability of all independent power generation projects that have been proposed, are under implementation, or in operation, and make appropriate recommendations,” reads the Gazette notice.

Other duties the taskforce has been mandated to discharge include;

Review the allocation of risk between the independent power producers and KPLC under the PPAs, and make appropriate recommendations

Review the Take-or-Pay approach applied under the PPA structure and recommend a viable Pay-when-Taken (merchant plant) approach, or any other viable payment structure, for use in independent power generation projects

Develop a suitable strategy for engagement with the independent power producers and lenders, in order to achieve relief for electricity consumers and ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of the energy sector

Review the current methods for sourcing of independent power producers and recommend appropriate alternative sourcing frameworks, including energy auctions

Recommend legislative, regulatory, policy or administrative interventions for the implementation of the recommendations and strategies of the Taskforce

Develop a detailed action plan for implementing the recommendations made by the Taskforce

In the performance of its mandate, the Taskforce is to report to and be accountable to President Kenyatta through the Cabinet Sub-committee on Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

The taskforce members will serve for a period of six months with effect from the 29th of March 2021.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has also appointed Francis A. Okwara to be Chairperson of the Kenya Seed Company Board, for a period of three years, with effect from the 29th March 2021.

The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operative on his part also appointed Francis A. Okwara, Alice Chesire, Gitonga M. N. Kamiti, Kipkorir arap Menjo, Samuel Mecca, to be members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Seed Company, for a period of three years, with effect from the 27th March 2021.

CS Munya acting in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (e) of the State Corporations Act, at the same time revoked the appointments of Samson Chelule (Dr.), Elsbeth Naeku Tolu and Muchohi Ruiru Gikonyo.