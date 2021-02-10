Uhuru arrives at NCDC-Nairobi for a follow-up inspection tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Nairobi National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre (NCDC-Nairobi) for a follow-up inspection tour of the expanded Government facility.

According to a tweet sent by State House, the Head of State will also meet with small scale traders who use the warehouse to store their imported goods.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Service officials led by General Mohamed Badi, Acting Nairobi County Governor Anne Kananu and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

The visit comes days after the Government, through the Kenya Revenue Authority gazetted facilities for deconsolidation and clearance of cargo imported by small scale traders.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The various facilities will allow more than 7,500 small scale traders in Nairobi and the environs to find it easier to collect their goods from the Kenya Railways Corporation transit shed after the government gazettes the facility to deconsolidate cargo.