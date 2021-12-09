Uhuru arrives in Tanzania for 60th independence celebrations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Thursday arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the marking of the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence Day.

President Kenyatta, who is the Chief Guest, is among Heads of State and Government invited by Her Excellency Samia Suluhu to attend the Celebrations at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The president is in Dar es Salaam, as part of his two-day official visit.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Daniel Kazungu said Kenyatta would be attending the celebrations Thursday following a special invite by President Samia Suluhu back in May when she visited Kenya.

“He has been to Tanzania several times for work purposes but has never made an official visit. Therefore, the visit will begin tomorrow Thursday, by participating in the independence celebrations at Uhuru Stadium,” Mr Kazungu told reporters.

According to an itinerary shared by Kazungu, Kenyatta was on the second day of the visit scheduled to witness the signing of several trade agreements.

Kenya and Tanzania have been enjoying strengthened ties since Suluhu took over from the late President John Magufuli in April.

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins Her Excellency President @SuluhuSamia of the United Republic of Tanzania, Tanzanians from all walks of life and invited dignitaries at Uhuru Grounds in Dar es Salaam for celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Mainland Tanzania's independence. pic.twitter.com/ftFo0Z6ntz — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) December 9, 2021

Other leaders present include African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The grand ceremony is being held Thursday, at Uhuru Stadium.

The celebrations will then be followed by a State Luncheon hosted in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government, according to a media notice.