Uhuru assures Kibaki’s family of continued friendship

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the family of the former President Mwai Kibaki of his continued friendship.

Speaking during the state burial of the late former Head of State in Nyeri on Saturday, Kenyatta the death of his predecessor will not affect the relationship the two families have had.

“I want to assure the family of Mwai Kibaki that the journey that I walked with the former president has not ended,” he said

“Kibaki’s death does not mean that my friendship with the family ends. To the members of Kibaki family, you are not standing alone. We shall continue being together,” he added.

He described his predecessor the late Mwai Kibaki as a man who believed in modesty and solving issues with grace, a man of honour, who had always put Kenya and Kenyans first.

He noted that some of Kibaki’s greatest leadership qualities were his ability to block the noise, not rush into judgement and decisions, and his gift of tolerance, and urged Kenyans to emulate the virtues espoused by the late leader.

The president who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret also thanked the people of Othaya and Nyeri County at large for giving Kenyans a good man to serve as president.

The former president who served Kenya from 2002 to 2012 died on April 22nd. Kibaki was the third head of state in Kenya’s history, serving from December 2002 to April 2013 following the 24-year regime of Daniel arap Moi who died in 2020.

Kibaki handed over to the current President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August.

The body of the former President was interred at 5.15 pm at his Munyange home, in the outskirts of Othaya town.

He was accorded a state burial with full military honours. The final graveside prayers were conducted by the Catholic church in an elaborate ceremony with military burial rites that included a 19-Gun Salute and a Kenya Air Force fly-past.