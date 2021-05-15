Uhuru attends President Guella’s inauguration in Djibouti

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Djibouti, to attend the inauguration of President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

President Kenyatta, who is the current Chairperson of the East African Community, is accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo. Several foreign leaders from the continent will grace the event.

Kenya and Djibouti have enjoyed cordial ties. President Guelleh visited Nairobi on May 9 for a two-day state visit and held talks with his host President Kenyatta.

The discussion focused on cooperation in trade, livestock management, vocational training, promotion and protection of investment and exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

Guelleh, 73 was re-elected with 98.58 % of the vote, defeating Zakaria Ismail, an independent and a newcomer candidate, according to an official count.

An estimated 215,000 voters cast ballots in the country with a population of more than 1 million residents.

Main traditional opposition parties boycotted the polls and expressed concern about the fairness of the vote.

Guelleh will lead Djibouti for a fifth term staying in power for more than two decades, becoming one of the longest-serving heads of state on the African continent.

Djibouti has remained stable in a volatile neighbourhood, drawing foreign military powers such as former colonial ruler France, the United States and China to establish bases there.