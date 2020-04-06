16 more people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing Kenya’s national tally of confirmed cases to 158.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while giving an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country in a State Address Monday, said two more people had succumbed to the deadly virus raising the number of fatalities to six.

4277 people have so far been tested for the virus.

Nairobi metropolis which has recorded the highest number of cases has been flagged as an infected area. Other counties are Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

The President in further measures to contain the spread of the virus has consequently announced cessation of movement by road, rail and air in the four counties for the next 21 days.

The in and out of movement order on Nairobi metropolis takes effect Monday 6 April at 7pm, while in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi on Wednesday 8 April.

The new measure is not a lock down as movement within the four counties shall continue subject to the nationwide curfew.

“The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days; with effect from 7:00 pm on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020. In the intervening period movement in and out of the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be restricted and supervised by the Kenya Police”, said President Kenyatta.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area has been designated as Nairobi City County, Part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; Part of Machakos County up to Athi-River, including Katani; Part of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

The president further directed that any person, passenger carrying bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, automobiles, vehicles, vessels, railway wagons or aircrafts shall not be allowed in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

However movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway and air with only one driver and designated assistants.

¨Any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel,¨ added President Kenyatta.