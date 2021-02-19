Uhuru: BBI will ensure fair allocation of resources countrywide

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to back the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI), saying it will increase the amount of development resources devolved to the grassroots.

Speaking on Friday when he toured Kayole and Dandora to launch health and water projects implemented by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS), President Kenyatta specifically encouraged Nairobi residents to support BBI as it is set to address most of the problems facing them as a result of inequitable allocation of resources.

“Here in Nairobi you are allocated the same amount of funds as other areas but because of the huge population, those resources are not sufficient.

“But with the reforms proposed by BBI including the establishment of the Ward Fund, there will be fairness in the allocation of funds,” President Kenyatta assured.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He commended Members of the Nairobi County Assembly for passing the BBI reform Bill, terming it a signal of their commitment to ensuring wananchi including those in informal settlements get a fair share of the ‘national cake’.

The Head of State, at the same time, cautioned Kenyans against politicians spreading falsehoods about BBI, saying such people do not have the interests of the country at heart.

“Do not allow yourselves to be deceived by politicians who are out to divide you. We will not achieve our development aspirations if we are not united,” the President said.

He particularly advised the youth to guard against being misused by politicians to cause chaos but instead be champions of peaceful co-existence.

The President, who began his inspection tour of development projects in Kayole where he opened the Soweto Level 2 hospital and Community Water Supply project, reiterated the Government’s commitment to taking essential services closer to citizens.

He said besides working to ensure that every ward in Nairobi has a functional health facility courtesy of NMS, the Government was keen on addressing the perennial water shortage in the city county and its environs.

In Dandora where he opened the new Ushirika Level 2 Hospital and the Dandora Community Water Supply Project developed by NMS, President Kenyatta said he is focused on delivering the projects he promised Kenyans.

Responding to requests by thousands of residents who turned out at various stopovers, the President announced that the Government is working towards the resumption of ‘Kazi Mtaani’ youth employment initiative.

The new Soweto and Ushirika Level 2 hospitals are part of 24 similar facilities being developed by NMS across the Nairobi metropolis.

Last week, President Kenyatta launched the Uthiru-Muthua Health Centre and Kiamaiko Dispensary as well as water projects by NMS in Kabete and Mathare constituencies respectively.