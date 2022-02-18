Uhuru calls for climate financing to avert crisis

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for enhanced financing for interventions geared towards combating climate change.

The President urged leaders attending the African Union (AU) – European Union (EU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium, to prioritize climate financing to avert a climate crisis.

President Kenyatta spoke on Thursday when he joined other African and European Heads of State and Governments for the two-day AU-EU summit.

Earlier, President Kenyatta held talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the summit where they discussed matters of mutual interest to Kenya and the Bretton Woods institution.

  

