Uhuru cancels Kimwarer dam project, orders commencement of Arror Dam

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday cancelled the construction of Kimwarer Dam project after investigations found it to be technically and financially not feasible.

The report by the technical committee led by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure Prof Paul Maringa found out that the Ksh 22.2 billion Kimwarer Dam was overpriced.

“The committee established that no current reliable feasibility study had been conducted on the dam project,” read a statement.

The committee also established that a similar feasibility study was carried out 28 years ago and revealed a geological fault across the 800-acre project area which would have negative structural effects on the proposed dam.

The committee also noted that the project area is settled and would require compensation of displaced residents.

The President, however, ordered for the commencement of the construction of Arror Multipurpose dam.

In the report, the committee said that it was satisfied that the Arror Multipurpose Dam Project was economically viable noting that it was overpriced.

“As such, the committee recommended to the President a cost rationalisation plan that will ensure the project is implemented cost-effectively without affecting its performance and output,” said the report.

The committee also suggested that the height of Arror dam previously estimated at Ksh 28.3 billion be scaled down from 96 metres to 60 metres from the original design.

“The optimized dam will be technically viable since it will only require about 250 acres of land and cost Ksh 15.4 billion with power and Ksh 13.1 billion without power.”