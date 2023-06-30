Uhuru chairs consultative meeting on Nairobi Peace Process

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday convened a consultative meeting on Nairobi Peace Process which is aimed at restoring peace in the Eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The meeting held in Nairobi focused on stakeholders reach a consensus on how they can collectively work towards achieving the final stage of the process initiated during the Luanda Summit held on 23rd November 2022.

Uhuru has been leading the peace process in his capacity as the facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) in a bid to find a lasting solution to the conflict in DRC.

Addressing the delegates in Nairobi, the former Head of State underscored that the cantonment is a sensitive aspect of the peace restoration process that requires transparency, open consultation, and stakeholder dialogue.

“The cantonment aspect presents a sensitive and urgent challenge. We must ensure that all parties are adequately consulted and reach an agreement regarding this crucial stage. It is imperative to address all necessary technical and logistical matters, including establishing open and indirect lines of dialogue and consultation with the armed groups we aim to canton,” he said.

Uhuru further stated that it is paramount that the cantonment stage succeeds if substantial progress in implementing the political and military objectives of sustainable peace and stability in the eastern part of the DRC.

The former President lauded the leadership of the East Africa Community for their unwavering commitment and determination to assist the government of the DRC in pacifying the eastern region of the country.

He further commended the militaries and Chiefs of Defence Forces of the EAC countries for their close cooperation with EAC and the military authorities in the DRC, ensuring the proper and effective deployment of these forces across various sectors.

The Facilitator called on all stakeholders to work together to complete the cantonment process noting it will set the stage for subsequent activities within the framework of disarmament, demobilization, repatriation, reintegration, and resettlement (DDRRR) required in the future.

The meeting brought together representatives from the East African Community member states, the United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).