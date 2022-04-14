Uhuru commends AIPCA church for uniting after years of division

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) for uniting after years of division.

The President also praised the leadership of the church for putting aside their differences and agreeing to work together for the progress of the church.

“The journey of restoring peace and uniting the church that was embroiled in a long-drawn leadership wrangle has not been easy. I thank the National Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri, Archbishop Dr. Julius Njoroge and Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe for forgiving one another and coming together to unite the church.

“I can also not forget Methodist Archbishop (Rtd) Lawi Imathiu and Bishop Njenga of the Anglican Church of Kenya for walking with me in helping to unify the AIPCA church,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State spoke Thursday when he joined the AIPCA faithful for the church’s joint holy oil consecration ceremony and prayer service.

The special service, held at the Gakarara AIPCA church at Kandara in Murang’a County, was led by the AIPCA National Presiding Archbishop Muthuri assisted by Archbishops Wang’ombe and Dr. Njoroge.

President Kenyatta also took the opportunity to remind Kenyans on the importance of peace and unity, saying there is nothing that can defeat the two virtues.

“Therefore let us all embrace peace and unity that will help us build a nation that every Kenyan will be proud of wherever they are, a nation where people forgive each other and live together harmoniously,” the President said.

Speaking during the event, AIPCA National Presiding Archbishop Muthuri led his colleagues Archbishop Dr. Njoroge and Archbishop Wang’ombe in assuring that the church is now united and will never separate again.

He thanked President Kenyatta for his support and the role he played in uniting the church.

“You have supported us and assisted us in many ways. Your guidance has helped us reach where we are,” said archbishop Muthuri.

Archbishop Njoroge thanked God for using the President to bring down the wall of division and resolve the conflict that had lasted close to 17 years and caused a lot of pain and anguish among members of the church.

“I shall not forget since you joined our struggle to bring peace in this church you have leveled the stairs, you have struggled with us and today we are reaping the fruits of that struggle. Today is the day that we have marked the end of violence in the church,” said Archbishop Njoroge.

Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe who delivered the sermon during the service quoted extensively from the Book of Mark 4:35, saying despite the circumstances which prevailed in the church God was still in control and finally peace has prevailed.

Other speakers included AIPCA Chairman Paul Gichu and Chairlady Judy Mwiti as well as the church’spatron Steve Gichohi Gichuki.