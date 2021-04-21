Uhuru commends Equity Bank’s continental presence growth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended Kenya’s Equity Bank for its growing continental presence saying the financial institution’s expansion is helping unite Africa and expand her economic freedom.

“Today, the Republic of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo forge a stronger bond through the merger of Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) and Equity Bank Congo (EBC).

“It is a moment of rare regional and continental pride, as we witness our local enterprises coming together in the spirit of One Africa, One People,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State spoke Wednesday in DR Congo when he presided over the official inauguration of the rebranded Equity BCDC office block in Central Kinshasa.

“Our forefathers fought to secure not only political freedom, but also economic freedom. The political freedom is secure; economic liberation is the task of our time,” President Kenyatta said.

Kenya’s Equity Group first entered the Congolese market by acquiring Procredit Bank in 2015 and has over the years consolidated its position to become the second largest bank in DR Congo with a nationwide footprint of 74 branches.

The bank, which acquired its name Equity BCDC following its merger with Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC), has a balance sheet in excess of USD 3 billion and a customer base of over one million.

Once again, President Kenyatta reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to forging closer economic and social relationships in the region and across Africa especially as the world continues to suffer the ravages of Covid-19.

“No country has ever achieved prosperity by isolating itself from international trade and integration. Bilateral and multilateral economic partnerships produce tremendous mutual benefits, including more quality jobs, higher incomes, innovation, and expansion of markets,” he said.