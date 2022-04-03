Uhuru condemns attack on Raila, calls for tolerance

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called upon Kenyans and politicians to maintain peace ahead of August polls.

While condemning last Friday’s incident where ODM leader Raila Odinga’s chopper was attacked by stone-pelting youth, the head of State urged Kenyans to shun divisive politics that fuel violence.

“Why would anyone stone Raila Odinga’s chopper? Imagine if Raila had been hit by the stone, isn’t that playing with fire? We don’t want to go that route. Let people seek votes respectfully and in peace,” he said



“The decision as to whom shall lead this country lies upon Kenyans. Use of violence will not in anyway give us the right leaders as country,” he added

Uhuru was speaking after attending a church service at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Pipeline where he was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Education CS George Magoha among other Senior government officials.

Political aspirants among them top contenders in the Machakos gubernatorial race ; CCU Party Leader Nzioka Waita, Wavinya Ndeti and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau were also in the event.

This morning @SuluhuMwangangi & I joined hundreds of worshipers at A.I.C Pipeline Church in Nairobi for a special prayer service for H.E the President Uhuru Kenyatta & the nation . The service was presided over by Bishop Mulwa. pic.twitter.com/rFLvPefSeL — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) April 3, 2022

Uhuru further assured Kenyans of a peaceful election while calling upon the political class to preach peace and unity even as they seek votes.

“We should behave in a manner that allows our people to live in peace and conduct their businesses regardless of who becomes the next President,” he stated

The President told off critics against his support for Raila who is the Azimio la Umoja Presidential flag bearer.

“When I say I support Raila Odinga, I am not saying the other person is bad. I just know where I will cast my vote. That is my right and I haven’t wronged anyone,” he stated

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at AIC Pipeline Church, in Nairobi County for the Sunday worship service. The President will also officially open the AIC Pipeline Church Education Complex. pic.twitter.com/0eZbZMXEkI — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 3, 2022

Uhuru further addressed the current fuel shortage and increased cost of living saying the situation is as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The whole world is suffering because of the Ukraine-Russia war. Supplies have been disrupted,” he said