Uhuru condoles with families of victims of fuel tanker tragedy in Tanzania

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and comfort to the families of the victims of the fuel taker fire tragedy in Morogoro town, in the neighbouring country of Tanzania.

In his message, President Kenyatta said it was unfortunate for the country to lose citizens in such an unfortunate accident.

The President assured President John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania of his support and prayers as the country comes to terms with the unfortunate incident.

“To my Brother, President John Pombe Magufuli, may I assure you of my Government’s support during this trying moment,” the President said.

President Kenyatta also wished a quick recovery to those who were injured in the incident and admitted in various hospitals.

“My prayer is that God will comfort those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident,” said the President.

“I also pray for a quick recovery to those nursing injuries and are admitted in various hospitals,” he added.

According to media reports over sixty people are said to have lost their lives while 70 others were seriously injured in Morogoro town, Tanzania, on Saturday morning when a fuel tanker burst into flames.

It is reported that the victims rushed to collect leaking fuel from an overturned tanker which then burst into flames in an incident similar to what happened at Sachangwan in Nakuru County ten years ago.