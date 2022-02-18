Uhuru condoles with family of Former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Mama Elizabeth Syovinya Mutambu who passed away on Thursday morning at a Mwingi hospital while undergoing treatment.

Mama Elizabeth, 78, is mother to the Board Chairman of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu.

In his message of encouragement and comfort, President Kenyatta eulogised Mama Elizabeth Mutambu as a gracious and highly resourceful community leader who excelled as a teacher, development officer and forester during her long public service career.

“It is unfortunate that the ugly hand of death has robbed our country of Mama Elizabeth Mutambu, a trailblazer who served Kenya for many years with distinction as a public servant.

“Having started her long public service career as a teacher, Mama Elizabeth shaped many Kenyans into responsible citizens who continue to contribute to the progress of our country,” the President said.

The Head of State said Mama Elizabeth, who also served as a development officer and forester, was an ardent conservationist and model farmer.

“Mama Elizabeth was a role model within her community especially in horticultural farming and livestock keeping in Mwingi where she excelled and was emulated by many in her community,” the President noted.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant the Mutambu family fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their family matriarch.

“To Hon Joe Mutambu and the entire family, I pray that God will indeed comfort you at this difficult time of mourning your dear mother. May God’s peace reign supreme in your lives,” the President condoled.