Uhuru confers 24 advocates to Senior Counsel rank

Written By: Prudence Wanza
President Uhuru Kenyatta has conferred 24 Senior Advocates of the High Court of Kenya to the rank of Senior Counsel.

Among them is Former Vice President and wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as well as Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

Also on the list is Lawyers; Kioko Kilukumi, Philip Murgor and Fred Ngatia.

While congratulating the advocates, the President said the advocates were bestowed the rank for their contributions to law and development according to a statement by the State House Spokesperson

“The twenty-four Advocates’s contributions to law and development have secured their place at the apex of their profession and at the highest levels of the national conscience,” the statement read.

The rank of Senior Counsel is conferred in accordance with the recommendations of the Committee on Senior Counsel, to advocates of the High Court of Kenya who have distinguished themselves by rendering exemplary service in the field of legal and public service.

The 24 advocates are;

  1. OM Parkash Nagpal
  2. Stepehen Kalonzo Musyoka
  3. Martha Wangari Karua
  4. Fackson Wainaina Kagwe (Dr)
  5. Pravin Kumar Bowry
  6. Charles Waweru Gatonye
  7. Rautta  Athiambo
  8. Fredrick Ngatia
  9. Mohammed Nyaoga
  10. Philip Murgor
  11. Albert Mumma
  12. Beautah Alukhava Siganga
  13. Kiragu Kimani
  14. Judy Thongori
  15. Taib Ali Taib Bajabir
  16. Zehrabanu Janmohamed
  17. Wilfred Nderitu
  18. John M. Ohanga
  19. Kioko Kilukumi
  20. Patricia Mande Nyaundi
  21. Dorcas Agik Odhong Oduor
  22. Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed
  23. Paul Otiende Amollo
  24. John Mugwini Chigiti

The Conferment ceremony of the advocates will be communicated at a later date according the statement from State House.

