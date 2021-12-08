Uhuru expected to grace Tanzania’s 60th independence celebrations

Tanzania will Thursday celebrate its 60th Independence in an elaborate ceremony to be graced by several leaders among them African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The AU boss arrived in the East African Country Wednesday ahead of the fete.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta was also expected to grace the occasion at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam, as part of his two-day official visit which is yet to be confirmed by State House.

Speaking to reporters on December 8, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Daniel Kazungu said Kenyatta would be attending the celebrations Thursday following a special invite by President Samia Suluhu back in May when she visited Kenya.

“He has been to Tanzania several times for work purposes but has never made an official visit. Therefore, the visit will begin tomorrow Thursday, by participating in the independence celebrations at Uhuru Stadium,” Mr Kazungu told reporters.

According to an itinerary shared by Kazungu, Kenyatta was on the second day of the visit scheduled to witness the signing of several trade agreements.

Kenya and Tanzania have been enjoying strengthened ties since Suluhu took over from the late President John Magufuli in April.

One of the key highlights of the renewed relations include the resumption of Tanzania’s national carrier operations last week after two decades.

Air Tanzania landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Friday, November 29, resuming daily flights between the two East African countries.

Air Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Ladislaus Matindi said the restart of the Dar-Nairobi route has been prompted by improved bilateral relations, increased trade between the two countries, inter-governmental relations, tourism, extension of familial and friendly ties and the need to connect the region with other markets.