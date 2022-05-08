Uhuru expresses optimism Kenya will host 2025 World Athletics Championships

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed optimism that Kenya will win the bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

President Kenyatta noted that Kenya’s success in hosting global athletics competitions including the World Under-18 and the World Under-20 championships proved the country’s ability to host the 2025 global athletics event.

“We are truly hopeful that after successfully concluding this event, in 2025 Kenya will be the first African country to host the World Athletics Championships. This is our endeavour because this (Kenya) is without a doubt home to the sports champions of the world,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, spoke on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi when he officially opened the third edition of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, Kip Keino Classic.

The Head of State thanked World athletics for choosing Kenya to host the world athletics continental tour and welcomed athletes from across the global who took part in the event.

“As a nation, we are here to celebrate athletics. We are here to celebrate that which is good and great in every single human being across the globe,” President Kenyatta said.

Welcoming President Kenyatta to open the event that was also attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed thanked the Head of State for instituting reforms that have boosted the country’s sports sector.

Highlights of the event included the 100 metres men’s race where Ferdinand Omanyala dashed in 9.85 seconds to underscore his supremacy as Africa’s fastest man. Other races included the 10,000 metres men’s race that was won by Julius Chepkwony of Kenya, 100 metres women’s race where Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce emerged the winner by clocking 10.67 seconds, Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot won the 3000 metres men steeplechase while South Africa’s Coetzee Miranda clinched the first position in the 400 metres women race.

The athletes also competed in field events including javelin throw, high jump and hammer throw.