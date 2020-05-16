Uhuru extends countrywide curfew for a further 21 days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Saturday afternoon announced the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew for a further 21-days after Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 830.

In a briefing at State House on the current status of Covid-19 in the country, the President also extended the period of the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Mandera that is currently in force up to and until the 6th June 2020.

The President also announced the cessation of movement of persons and any passenger ferrying automobiles and vehicles into and out of the territory of the Republic of Kenya through the Kenya-Tanzania international border except for cargo vehicles, with effect from Saturday midnight.

Through the Ministry of Health, the President also gave out new measures to contain the disease.

The new measures will see drivers of cargo vehicles subjected to mandatory Covid-19 disease testing and will only be granted entry into the territory of the Republic of Kenya if they test negative.

This comes after a total of 43 positive cases crossed into Kenya from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania countries.

The cases that are said to have crossed the border as announced are distributed as follows, Wajir 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 and Loitoktok.

“These 43 cases represent almost a quarter of the 166 confirmed infections this week,” said the President.

“The Government will continue to take every measure to protect the lives of Kenyans from this pandemic and to plan for the recovery of our economy,” Uhuru said.

The President urged Kenyans to remain vigilant against the disease.

“If we do not take additional precautionary measures and get even more serious in implementing existing guidelines, the number of people who will get sick and die is going to rise sharply, he added.