Uhuru extends curfew ahead of his address Tuesday next week

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the current Covid-19 containment measures to Tuesday next week with resolutions of a National Emergency Response on Coronavirus conference set to guide consequent action.

This means that the nationwide curfew that was extended on August 26 remains in force until September 29.

The President in his last address also extended the closure of bars and pubs for another 30 days while restaurants were allowed to operate until 8pm.

The number of people attending funerals and weddings was reviewed upwards from 15 to 100 with attendants told to adhere to the health protocols.

Monday’s conference which will be chaired by the president will bring together participants from different sectors and is expected to provide direction on the next course of action ahead of the twelfth Presidential Address to the Nation on the Coronavirus Pandemic set for Tuesday.

The planned address comes against a backdrop of declining Covid-19 cases sending the strongest indication yet that businesses and schools that have been closed for months could be re-opened even as the country struggles to adapt to the new normal.

The pivotal Conference is tipped to be a turning point in Kenya’s fight against the disease.

According to a statement by the head of public service, Joseph Kinyua, the President will be issuing new containment measures that will guide Kenya into the new normal.

“It will showcase good practices which have strengthened economic resilience and self-reliance including the strengthening of our capacity for local manufacturing” reads the statement.

It is expected to among other key issues chart a responsible path forward for Kenya as the country establishes the new normal of adaption to living with COVID-19; outline a strategy for building and sustaining momentum with regard to recovery and resilience in a manner that ensures that Kenya bounces back better and stronger.

Various persons who have emerged as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’ due to their exemplary and selfless service to Kenya during the Pandemic will be honoured.

The President appealed to Kenyans to continue observing the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

“Flattening the COVID-19 curve is a national endeavour that requires action at the individual, community, county, and national levels. Every one of us must play our part for Kenya to triumph over the disease” the statement read.