Uhuru, First lady call for national unity in Easter message

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First lady Margaret Kenyatta have called for renewal of peace, joy and national unity this Easter season.

In their message of goodwill and best wishes to all Kenyans as they celebrate Easter Sunday, the President and the First lady urged Christians to spread love by extending a helping hand to the needy, in line with the excessive love exhibited by Jesus Christ at the cross.

“As we rejoice in remembrance of saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, let us not forget the less fortunate amongst us. Let us deliberately make it our responsibility to spread love by extending a helping hand to the needy this Easter season in lie with the excessive love that our lord Jesus exhibited by dying for us at the cross.”

They urged Kenyans to embrace forgiveness and to pray for unity and oneness ahead of the general elections, saying Easter is a season for sacrifice just as Jesus was sacrificed for the sake of the sins and peace of mankind.

The head of state urged Kenyans to continue building the country to become a respected nation where people forgive each other and most importantly, a nation that is at peace with itself.

“I send you this message of goodwill and best wishes, praying that we will continue with the unity and oneness that binds us together so that we will continue building our country to become a respected nation that we are proud of, a nation where people forgive each other and most importantly, a nation that is at peace with itself.