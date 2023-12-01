Uhuru hails progress made in Ethiopia-Tigray peace deal

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday joined Members of the African Union (AU) joint committee meeting of the Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mechanism (MVCM) in Nairobi.

The virtually convened meeting by the AU briefed members on the status of the Ethiopia-Tigray peace agreement also referred to as the Pretoria Agreement or the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) which was signed between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2022.

Speaking during the meeting, Kenyatta who is also AU High-Level Panel Member congratulated the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the TPLF for the progress so far made and upholding the end of the bargain towards ensuring a long-lasting peace in the Tigray region. He noted that the silencing of the guns has largely attributed to a return to normalcy within the area.

The meeting which was also attended by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa and Member of the AU Panel of the Wise Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, however, noted that a lot more still needed to be done in furtherance of the full implementation of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process.

Also in attendance were Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs and Security, AU Commission, Dr. Alhaji Sarjoh Bah, Director of Conflict Management, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Chief Administrator of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray Getachew Reda among others.