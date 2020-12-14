Uhuru hosts bilateral talks between Kenyan and Somaliland delegations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Monday at State House Nairobi hosted bilateral talks between Kenya and the visiting Somaliland delegation led by His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo, during the meeting, the two leaders initiated discussions on a number of subjects of mutual interest between Kenya and Somaliland.

The two delegations are set to meet again tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalize the talks.

His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi arrived in the country on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab.

This is the second visit by a Somaliland leader following a similar one by President Kahin Riyale Kahin in 2009.

President Abdi, was officially sworn in on 13th December 2017 as the 5th President of Somaliland.