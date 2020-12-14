Uhuru hosts bilateral talks between Kenyan and Somaliland delegations

Written By: Claire Wanja
12

During the meeting, the two leaders initiated discussions on a number of subjects of mutual interest between Kenya and Somaliland

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Monday at State House Nairobi hosted bilateral talks between Kenya and the visiting Somaliland delegation led by His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo, during the meeting, the two leaders initiated discussions on a number of subjects of mutual interest between Kenya and Somaliland.

Also Read  All eyes on Msambweni ahead of Tuesday D-day

The two delegations are set to meet again tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalize the talks.

His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi arrived in the country on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab.

Also Read  Judiciary must be accountable, says Uhuru as he defends BBI Ombudsman
His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi is in the country for a three-day official visit.

This is the second visit by a Somaliland leader following a similar one by President Kahin Riyale Kahin in 2009.

Also Read  Three arrested over night raid at industrialist Manu Chandaria’s home

President Abdi, was officially sworn in on 13th December 2017 as the 5th President of Somaliland.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR