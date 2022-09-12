Uhuru hosts President-elect Ruto at State House ahead of inauguration

President-elect William Ruto has finally met outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House ahead of Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Ruto arrived at State House Monday shortly after 4 pm accompanied by his wife Rachel.

They were received by Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret at the main entrance where they exchanged warm greetings.

This is the first time the two leaders who fell out after the famous March 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga are meeting since the August 9 election win.

This is the first time the two leaders who fell out after the famous March 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga are meeting since the August 9 election win.

Kenyatta who had remained silent over Ruto’s win shocked many when he announced after the Presidential petition upheld Ruto’s win that Azimio leader Raila Odinga would remain his leader even as he promised to facilitate a smooth transition.

“I will hand over power on Tuesday while smiling because that is my constitutional duty and I had promised a smooth transition. After that, I will become a normal citizen and my leader will be Raila Odinga,” President Kenyatta said.

Mr Kenyatta is expected to hand over to Dr Ruto Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday where at least 20 Heads of State from across Africa are expected to attend the inauguration.

After the meeting, President Kenyatta addressed the nation where he committed to hand over the instruments of power bringing to an end the tenure of the fourth administration.

And for the first time, he congratulated the incoming 5th President while urging both his successor and Kenyans to uphold peace.

“This afternoon, ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration, I hosted the incoming President Dr. William Samoei Ruto here at State House. The doors of State House and the office of the president have been opened so as to facilitate a smooth transition and handover of power” he said.

He added ” Tomorrow’s inauguration, the last step in a process of electioneering, is a moment for us to come together as one people to pursue the promise of Kenya as destined by God”.

He at the same time paid glowing tribute to all those who have served under his administration.

“To you and to all those who have served with me during my tenure as President, please accept my immense and deep gratitude,” he said.

According to the assumption of the office committee, all is set for the elaborate ceremony.

“We are satisfied that we shall have a very colourful ceremony on Tuesday. We have given it all it takes to make our country proud by showing the rest of Africa that we are capable of delivering very colourful events as we have always done,” Principal Secretary for Interior Karanja Kibicho said.

