Uhuru hosts Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa for State dinner

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening hosted a State Banquet in honor of his visiting Zimbabwe counterpart Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

At the Banquet that was attended by the visiting Zimbabwe Head of State’s delegation and invited Kenyan dignitaries among them Cabinet Secretaries.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between Nairobi & Harare through commerce and people-to-people interactions.

Zimbabwe’s President is the country for a three-day State visit.

During a joint press briefing at State House, President Uhuru Kenyatta called on the international community to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe saying the restrictions were hurting the Southern Africa nation.

The President termed the sanctions as illegal, and assured Zimbabwe of Kenya’s continued advocacy to ensure that the restrictions are lifted.

“And this we consider to be unfair for these hardships were artificially created and we continue to call on the international community to remove these illegal sanctions,” the President said.

The two countries have signed seven bilateral agreements, all memoranda of understanding (MOU) on political and diplomatic consultations; tourism and wildlife conservation; and civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations.