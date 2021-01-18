Uhuru: I am ready to serve my country after retirement

President Uhuru Kenyatta now says that he is ready to serve the country in any capacity after his term ends in 2022.

“Let’s remain patriotic. Am not interested in power after my retirement but am ready to serve the country in any capacity,” said the President.

During an interview with Coro FM Monday, the President revisited the process that led to the March 18th handshake with the ODM leader Raila Odinga after the 2017 general elections.

The President while appealing to Mt. Kenya region to support the Building Bridges Initiative said that it offers solutions to perennial problems that occur in the country after every five years.

“After every election, it often turns into a tribal competition. We needed to change the narrative. We want a solution where every community will be included,” said President Kenyatta.

“The handshake was a result of the engagement. We wanted to find solutions to perennial conflict that follows all election cycles,” he added.

While hitting out at a faction of the political class opposed to the BBI document, the President dismissed claims that the document was meant to lock out certain leaders out of the presidency after he retires next year.

He added; “BBI is not meant for Raila but for Kenyans who will benefit. It is not a weapon for 2022 but it’s a method to see a United Kenya where we will not have any more tribal clashes.”

The President also took issue with the dynasty versus hustler narrative by leaders saying it was misplaced.

Uhuru at a past event hinted on a rotational presidency idea that would see other communities lead the country.

The President said that Mt Kenya and the Kalenjin communities have produced the country’s presidents since Independence and should pave way for other communities to lead.

“The dynasty narrative is misplaced. My proposal on a rotational presidency was informed by the need not to put a section of a community against each other,” he said.