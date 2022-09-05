Uhuru: I undertake to oversee a smooth transition

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will commit to ensuring a smooth transition process following the Supreme Court ruling which upheld the victory of William Ruto.

In his Speech on Monday, Uhuru assured that all the necessary preparations have been made to ensure a seamless transition.

“The process of handing over is in progress through the assumption of office committee which actually has already began its work as of august 10,2022.”

“It is my intention to oversee a smooth transition to the next administration and all the necessary orders to facilitate this process have already been issued,” Uhuru stated

At the same time, the President lauded Kenyans and the political class for maintaining peace during the electioneering period while congratulating all elected leaders.

“I thank every single individual for bringing us thus far. I want to wish well those all who have won as they guide our country into the future. I thank you all for the opportunity to serve. May God bless you all and may God bless this great republic of Kenya.”

