Uhuru: Kipchoge’s win will inspire future generations to dream big

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Eliud Kipchoge for making history as the first man to run a marathon in under two hours.

The Head of State through a tweet said Kipchoge has made Kenya proud and set a precedent for future generations. He said Kipchoge’s win Saturday, against all odds, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness.

"Hearty congratulations @EliudKipchoge. You've done it, you've made history and made Kenya proud while at it. Your win today, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God's blessings." – President Kenyatta — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 12, 2019

On Friday, President Kenyatta had called the athlete on phone to wish him success during the INEOS 1:59 challenge.



On Friday, President Kenyatta had called the athlete on phone to wish him success during the INEOS 1:59 challenge.

Kipchoge ran a staggering 1:59:40, shattering the mythical sub-two marathon barrier as he completed the INEOS Challenge in majestic fashion on the streets of Vienna.

Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto was among spectators who witnessed Eliud Kipchoge make history.

Ruto who is in Austria congratulated the marathon ace for the epic win.

The DP said Kipchoge for breaking the sub-two-hour barrier for the marathon is a historic achievement and has made him arguably greatest runner of all time.

Dr. Ruto observed that the marathoner’s supreme tempo, fatigue-resistance, endurance and compulsion among others are a manifestation that there are no limits when you believe in yourself.

He added that Kipchoge’s landmark triumph cements Kenya’s position in the globe as an athletics powerhouse.

The DP led government delegation to Austria Vienna to give moral support to Kipchoge during the historical INEOS 1:59 challenge.

Among those accompanying him are wife Rachel Ruto, Sports CS Amb Amina Mohammed, PS Kiremi Kaberia and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.