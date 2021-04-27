Uhuru unveils the National Land Information Management System

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday presided over the official launch of the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS) at the National Geospatial Data Centre in Nairobi County.

The new system dubbed ‘Ardhisasa’, is a digital land resource management platform designed to enhance the security of land records, speed up land transactions and curb fraud.

“ Ardhisasa will enhance ease of doing business in the country by shortening the period of processing various applications, whether for planning, development control, transfer of ownership or as collateral for credit from financial institutions.” Said the President

Ardhisasa was developed locally by a team of young Kenyan techies over a three-year period in a multi-agency Goverment arrangement championed by President Kenyatta.

“The digitalisation of land records and titles is part of my government’s broad policy of ensuring seamless synergy and cohesion between sectors that are crucial to the overall economic development of our country as envisaged in Vision 2030,” added the President.

