Uhuru launches SGR freight services from Nairobi to Suswa

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday launched the Standard Gauge Railway freight services from Syokimau to Suswa.

The new service now extends SGR freight operations from Mombasa to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot (ICD), taking transit cargo deeper into the country’s hinterland.

Speaking at Syokimau SGR terminus the president said the strategic development is a clear demonstration that the SGR is a game changer.

The President said the SGR is impacting positively on the development and growth of the Kenyan economy adding that the new railway line has helped decongest Mombasa Port, reduced transit times for freight transportation and enhanced security of transit cargo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Naivasha Inland Container Depot will be served by two trains a day and already two shipping lines have committed to take their cargo directly from the Port of Mombasa to Naivasha.

He further said the depot will boost cargo handling ability thus relieving pressure on the port of Mombasa.

The president lauded the Madaraka Express Freight service which has seen service delivery improve significantly and ensured safety of cargo from Mombasa.

The President said today’s launch is in line with government’s commitment to create jobs for the youths. He said his administration will soon commence works on the railway to Malaba.

In October this year, the president launched phase two of the Standard Gauge Railway for passenger services from Nairobi to Naivasha.