Uhuru, leaders eulogise ex-minister Joe Nyagah as a consummate politician

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Cabinet Minister Joseph ‘Joe’ William Nthiga Nyagah as a consummate politician whose many years of public service helped shape modern Kenya.

In a message of comfort to the Nyagah family, President Kenyatta eulogised the two-term Gachoka MP as his friend of many years and an influential, approachable servant leader whose wisdom will be missed by many.

“Joe was a great person. A friendly leader, highly experienced in public service and a very influential politician. What stood out the most in my many years of interaction with him was his brilliance and clarity of mind when articulating matters of public interest,” the President recalled.

President Kenyatta said the former Minister was a trusted leader whose outstanding service to the country saw him serve as a minister in two regimes.

“It is rare for someone to serve two administrations at the ministerial level but Joe defied all that because of his accomplishments and the trust that he earned from the appointing authority for exemplary performance,” the President said.

Before joining elective politics, Hon Nyagah had a long career in public service having served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brussels and as the Managing Director of national carrier Kenya Airways.

“As a nation, we owe Joe a debt of gratitude for his long and distinguished service to the country and for his many accomplishments as a public servant. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,” the President mourned.

The Head of State wished the Nyagah family, friends and relatives of the departed leader God’s comfort and fortitude as they mourn and come to terms with his death.

The 2017 presidential candidate passed away Friday at the age of 72 years while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogised Joe as a a selfless, bold, visionary and industrious leader who took exceptional honour in public service.

He said Honourable Joe Nyagah was a vocal, responsive and development-conscious leader.

On his part, ODM leader Raila Odinga said Joe has been a critical player in the affairs of the nation straddling the corporate world, government, diplomacy and national politics.

