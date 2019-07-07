Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning Joe Kadenge

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta receives Jerseys from football legend Joe Kadenge when they visited him at his residence in South B, Nairobi
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Dr. William Ruto on Sunday led Kenyans in mourning the death of legendary footballer Joe Kadenge, 84 years who died after a long illness.

The footballer who is known by the pet name ‘Kadenge na Mpira’ has been battling diabetes and suffered recurring stroke.

The celebrated Harambee stars legend has been in and out of hospital. Early this year he was hospitalised for two months at Kenyatta National Hospital’s high dependency unit.

According to family, Kadenge was rushed to hospital last week after developing complications and succumbed Sunday while receiving treatment at a city hospital.

The former striker is considered by many as the most talented Kenyan footballer ever.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolence message said his death is a loss to the country’s sporting fraternity

“It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Mzee Joe Kadenge. His death is a loss to the sporting fraternity and our nation. Joe exemplified talent, dedication and patriotism. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time,” He stated.

On his part, Deputy President Dr William Ruto celebrated Kadenge for raising a family of great footballers.

“Kadenge was a wonderful man, on and off the pitch, approachable, gentlemanly, courteous and a role model” he added.

Other leaders who sent their condolences include Sports CS Amb.Amina Mohammed. She said the late footballer molded football into a sport loved and relished by many in Kenya awakening a deep sense of national pride.

Twitter was awash with condolences and tributes from various leaders, soccer fans and entire sporting fraternity.

Here are some of the tweets.

He started his professional career in the Nakuru All stars and played for Harambee Stars for 14 remarkable years.

In the 1960s he played for Maragoli United where he held the record for the fastest ever goal scored in the Kenyan Premier League. He also had an illustrious career at Abaluhya United (now AFC Leopards), winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.

In 2012, he was appointed the First Kenya Football Ambassador by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). In 2005, he was awarded with Hall of Fame in the SOYA Awards.

May his soul rest in peace.

