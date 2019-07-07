Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning Joe Kadenge

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Dr. William Ruto on Sunday led Kenyans in mourning the death of legendary footballer Joe Kadenge, 84 years who died after a long illness.



The footballer who is known by the pet name ‘Kadenge na Mpira’ has been battling diabetes and suffered recurring stroke.

The celebrated Harambee stars legend has been in and out of hospital. Early this year he was hospitalised for two months at Kenyatta National Hospital’s high dependency unit.

According to family, Kadenge was rushed to hospital last week after developing complications and succumbed Sunday while receiving treatment at a city hospital.

The former striker is considered by many as the most talented Kenyan footballer ever.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolence message said his death is a loss to the country’s sporting fraternity

“It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Mzee Joe Kadenge. His death is a loss to the sporting fraternity and our nation. Joe exemplified talent, dedication and patriotism. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time,” He stated.

On his part, Deputy President Dr William Ruto celebrated Kadenge for raising a family of great footballers.

Condolences to the family and friends of football legend Joe Kadenge. At his prime, Kadenge was unplayable; he terrorised defenders with dribbles, nutmegs and was a joy to watch. He raised a family of great footballers: Francis, Evans, Rogers and Oscar, who excelled in the sport. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 7, 2019

“Kadenge was a wonderful man, on and off the pitch, approachable, gentlemanly, courteous and a role model” he added.

Other leaders who sent their condolences include Sports CS Amb.Amina Mohammed. She said the late footballer molded football into a sport loved and relished by many in Kenya awakening a deep sense of national pride.

We celebrate Mr. Joe Kadenge as an enviable part of Kenya’s identity and aspire to keep his ever present spirit in the soul of our sporting nation. May the Almighty grant him eternal rest and fortify his family to bear this loss. — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) July 7, 2019

Twitter was awash with condolences and tributes from various leaders, soccer fans and entire sporting fraternity.

He started his professional career in the Nakuru All stars and played for Harambee Stars for 14 remarkable years.

In the 1960s he played for Maragoli United where he held the record for the fastest ever goal scored in the Kenyan Premier League. He also had an illustrious career at Abaluhya United (now AFC Leopards), winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.

In 2012, he was appointed the First Kenya Football Ambassador by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). In 2005, he was awarded with Hall of Fame in the SOYA Awards.