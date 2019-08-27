Uhuru leaves for TICAD 7 conference in Japan

President Uhuru Kenyatta left the country Monday evening for Yokohama, Japan to attend the 7th edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7).

The conference will start Wednesday. Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena – Mararo said in a statement that Kenya would seek to strengthen bilateral relations as well as consolidate cooperation with Japan in various sectors of the economy.

Mararo stated that the Kenyan delegation to TICAD 7 was also focused on optimizing the resources available in Japan for the delivery of the Big 4 Agenda.

TICAD 7 builds on TICAD 6, the first ever conference on African soil that Kenya hosted in Nairobi three years ago.

Launched by Japan in 1993 to promote Africa’s development, TICAD had over the years grown into a major global and multilateral forum for mobilizing and sustaining international support for Africa’s development under the principles of Africa ownership and international partnership.