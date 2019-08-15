President Uhuru Kenyatta through a gazette notice has lifted the suspension on Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang after no appeal against the decision of a tribunal found him innocent.

The President said the decision to lift Ojwang’s suspension was made after the lapse of the constitutionally allowable timeline for appeal against the decision of the tribunal.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Tribunal, the suspension of Hon. Mr Justice Jackton Ojwang, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya is lifted and that Ojwang is therefore reinstated to Office and all remunerations and benefits adjusted during the term of his suspension.” Said, President Kenyatta.

In its findings, the tribunal led by Court of Appeal Judge Alnashir Visram stated that the evidence presented against Justice Ojwang’ didn’t meet the threshold to warrant his removal from the bench and declared the judge innocent of all the four allegations levelled against him.

He was accused of, impropriety, conflict of interest, misconduct and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

In April, Justice Ojwang was suspended after President Kenyatta formed a tribunal to probe his conduct.

In its report on the findings presented to the President this month, the tribunal said that through their unanimous recommendation, Justice Ojwang, ought not to be removed from office and the current suspension should be lifted.

The move by the JSC was triggered by a petition made by Nelson Oduor and eight others in which varied allegations of misconduct, incompetence and breach of the judicial code of conduct were made against the judge.