Uhuru makes an impromptu visit to Embakasi Inland Container Depot

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday morning made an impromptu visit to the Embakasi Inland Container Depot where seized containers were being stored.

The visit was prompted by complaints by traders whose goods had been confiscated.

The head of state was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, DCI boss George Kinoti  and heads of the multi-agency task forces that are mandated with the job of inspecting goods in the country.

A section of traders have been protesting over confiscation of their wares in tax row.

Early last month, counterfeit goods worth over 100 million shillings were seized by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority.

The goods seized included electrical appliances, sportswear and motor vehicle spare parts said to have come from Far East countries.

