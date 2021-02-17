Uhuru reshuffles PSs, hires eight CASs

President Uhuru Kenyatta President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced changes in government affecting Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Thursday, eight new CAS’s have been appointed while six others have been reshuffled.

Eight PS’s have been reassigned in the changes that take effect immediately.

The President also announced the merging of the State Mining Department with that of Petroleum in new ministry changes.

Kinyua said the Presidential action seeks to foster operational efficiency, institutionalize and expedite the implementation of various ground-breaking reforms, including introducing functional changes that shall make Ministries and State Departments more effective and better able to deliver on their mandates.

“THE CHANGES are also in recognition of the momentous task of setting the foundation for building back better, as Kenya rebounds from the socioeconomic shocks of the Coronavirus Pandemic” read the statement by Kinyua.

“To promote the sustainable development of the extractives sector, the State Department for Mining has been merged with the State Department for Petroleum; and has been reestablished as a single State Department within the Ministry of Petroleum & Mining,” added the statement.

PSs affected

Long-serving PS in the education Dr Belio Kipsang has been moved to State Department for regional and Northern Corridor previously held by Dr Margaret Mwakima who heads to Vocational and Technical Training department. Former KICD CEO Dr. Julius Ouma Jwan replaces Kipsang.

Others are energy expert Andrew Kamau (Ministry of Petroleum & Mining) Dr. Francis Owino (State Department for Fisheries) while Julius Korir moves from Youth department to Devolution.

Amb. Peter Kaberia Kirimi is the new CAS State Department for Industrialization and Charles Talengo Sunkuli moves to State Department for Youth Affairs.

New Chief Administrative Secretaries

The new CASs include Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury), Jackson Musyoka Kalla (Labour), Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka (Ministry of Agriculture), Prof. Japheth Ntiba Micheni (The State Law Office & Department of Justice), David Osiany (Ministry of Industrialization, Trade).

KICD chairperson Dr. Sara Ruto who headed the Covid-19 Education Emergency Response Committee is the new CAS Ministry of Education.

Zachary Ayieko has been appointed CAS Ministry of Energy and former MP Alex Mburi Mwiru Ministry of Lands & Physical Planning.

CASs reassigned

CASs who have been reassigned are Ms. Winnie Guchu who moves to Ministry of Interior, Gideon Mungaro (Ministry of Devolution) Lina Jebii Kilimo (Ministry of Public Service & Gender) Hassan Noor Hassan (Ministry of Education).

The youthful education CAS Zack Kinuthia Mugure and Simon Kachapin move to Ministry of Sports.