Uhuru makes first public appearance since August elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made his first public appearance after the August 9 presidential elections.

The president accompanied by Azimio la Umoja Coast leaders led by outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho took a walk along the streets of Mombasa greeting residents who had crowded along the road.

He however did not address the crowds.

The president had earlier had a closed-door meeting with the leaders at the Mombasa governor’s office.

“We were also not aware if the president was coming. The meeting lasted about thirty minutes,” said a county staff member who requested anonymity.

The details of the meeting remained unclear as no media was allowed inside.

Present in the meeting were outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, New Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Mombasa Governor Elect Abdulswamad Nassir together with his deputy Francis Thoya.

Other leaders present were Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki, Mvita MP-elect Mohammed Soud Machele, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Badi (Jomvu), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu), Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, former Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege among others.