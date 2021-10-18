Uhuru meets Kirinyaga leaders in Sagana ahead of Mashujaa Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday afternoon met Kirinyaga County leaders led by Governor Anne Waiguru at State Lodge Sagana.

The President and the leaders discussed preparations for the forthcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea.

The Head of State and the leaders, who included elected officials, religious leaders and professionals from Kirinyaga, also discussed the progress of several development projects in the County among them the Kshs 8.5bn Thiba Dam.

State House tweeted the arrival of the head of state at Sagana State Lodge where he was met by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who has been the key organiser of the national event to be graced by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera. Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru and Infrastructure PS Paul Maringa were also present.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County for a series of official engagements among them a meeting with Kirinyaga County leaders ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Wang'uru Stadium in Mwea. pic.twitter.com/fhTHdYG85l — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 18, 2021

The meeting comes in the wake of differences between Waiguru and Kibicho that came to the fore over the weekend after the governor who is the host complained she had been sidelined in the Mashujaa day preparations.

But in a rejoinder, Kibicho while speaking during a peace meeting in the county over the weekend, told off Waiguru whom she accused of politicizing the ceremony.

“We even have a WhatsApp group forum where we exchange views on the preparation of the fete where the county is represented by ten officials. The issue of sidelining the governor should not arise,” Kibicho stated.