Uhuru meets political leaders from Mandera County

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met political leaders from Mandera County who paid him a courtesy visit at State House Nairobi.

The President and the leaders, allied to Jubilee Party and United Democratic Movement, discussed matters of interest to Mandera County among them the unfolding drought situation, food security, access to clean water and security among other subjects.

The leaders, led by Governor Ali Roba, thanked the President for the successful implementation of several transformative infrastructure projects in Mandera County.

At the same time, the Mandera County leaders assured the Head of State of their undivided loyalty and continued backing as the country ushers in the electioneering season.

The meeting comes barely two days after a similar one with a delegation of leaders from Marsabit and Tana River Counties. The leaders who were hosted separately at State House discussed the development priorities of the two regions.

Kenyatta seized the opportunity to call for political tolerance to safeguard stability and development.

The President also met more than 3,000 youths from all 47 counties. The meeting was convened by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth to review the progress of youth empowerment initiatives and affirmative action programmes.

But according to some sources, The President used the low key affair to mobilize support for ODM Leader Raila Odinga who is vying to succeed him under the Azimio La Umoja initiative.