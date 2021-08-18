Uhuru meets political party leaders to discuss Covid-19 crisis

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday at State House, Mombasa met a cross-section of Political Party Leaders to discuss the Country’s Covid-19 containment measures in the wake of rising infection and mortality rates.

At the meeting attended by Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), the leaders agreed to play a leading role in encouraging Kenyans to abide by the Covid-19 containment protocols and interventions including uptake of vaccines.

They applauded Government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country and appealed to Kenyans to take personal responsibility so as to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all Kenyans.

The President expressed concern over an exponential rise in infection rates across several counties, occasioned by unrestrained gatherings and congregations, in breach of guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 18 counties have recorded a positivity rate of above 20pc over the last week, while Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Makueni, Machakos, Baringo, Meru, and Nyeri have the highest at 30pc.

The head of state has consequently reviewed the Covid-19 containment measures to bring down the infections.

The nationwide night curfew in place has been extended by a further 60 days including physical/in-person public gatherings, meetings, and campaign meetings for impending by-elections.

“ That stringent measures are now required to bring down infection rates across the country, avert a national crisis, and secure continuity of operations in an already challenging health situation that many Kenyans are living in, so as to avoid further adverse impacts,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, and Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior), and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) among other senior Government officials.