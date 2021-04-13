Uhuru meets Somali community elders from Garissa County

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Tuesday met Somali community elders from Garissa County who paid him a visit at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State and the elders discussed several national and regional matters among them the progress of Government development projects in the region.

At the meeting, also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and DPP Noordin Haji, the President was introduced to the new Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji.

The elders were accompanied by Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane as well as MPs Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo Senator), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Sophia Abdi (Ijara) and Abdikarim Osman (Fafi) among other leaders.