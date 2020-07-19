Uhuru mourns American civil rights crusader John Lewis

Written By: PSCU
9

John Robert Lewis is an American politician and civil rights leader.
He was the youngest and last survivor of the “Big Six” civil rights activists, a group led by King, into fight against segregation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined world leaders in mourning American civil rights crusader and long-serving Congressman John Lewis who succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The President said the death of Lewis had robbed the world of an inspirational politician whose achievements helped shape the careers of many renowned global leaders.

Also Read  Nancy Gathungu sworn in as new Auditor General

President Kenyatta wished God’s comfort to the family of the Congressman, members of his Democratic Party and his supporters during this difficult period of grief.

Also Read  Drop impeachment motion against Ngilu, Kitui Majority Leader told

Lewis helped Martin Luther King organise the March on Washington in 1963 and once suffered a fractured skull at the hands of state troopers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He was the youngest and last survivor of the “Big Six” civil rights activists, a group led by King, into fight against segregation

Also Read  No threat will separate us from God says Cardinal Njue
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR