Uhuru mourns American civil rights crusader John Lewis

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined world leaders in mourning American civil rights crusader and long-serving Congressman John Lewis who succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.

The President said the death of Lewis had robbed the world of an inspirational politician whose achievements helped shape the careers of many renowned global leaders.

President Kenyatta wished God’s comfort to the family of the Congressman, members of his Democratic Party and his supporters during this difficult period of grief.

Lewis helped Martin Luther King organise the March on Washington in 1963 and once suffered a fractured skull at the hands of state troopers.

He was the youngest and last survivor of the “Big Six” civil rights activists, a group led by King, into fight against segregation