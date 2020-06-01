Uhuru mourns Lugari MP Ayub Savula’s father

Lugari MP Ayub Savula Angatia

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mzee Arthur Simon Angatia who died on Saturday.

Mzee Angatia is the father of Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula Angatia.

In his message, the President described the late Mzee Angatia as a brilliant and hard working community leader, and a firm believer in the power of education and entrepreneurship.

“Mzee Arthur Angatia was a known and highly respected community leader especially in Western Kenya. He was a firm believer in education and entrepreneurship, and valued hard work as demonstrated by the way he ran his businesses,” the President eulogised.

The President remembered Mzee Angatia as a man of God who served his community as a minister of the gospel for many years.

“We will forever remember Mzee Angatia for his deep faith and contribution to the spread of God’s gospel having served with distinction as an evangelist for many years,” the President said.

The President assured the family of Mzee Arthur Angatia of his support even as he prayed to God to grant them solace and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning their beloved patriarch.

