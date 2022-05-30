Uhuru mourns Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family, friends and constituents of Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale who passed away Sunday night in a grisly road accident at Mnarani area in Kilifi on the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described the second term parliamentarian as a top legal mind and devoted, progressive leader with an impressive development record.

“It is very unfortunate and painful that we’ve suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction.

“Mheshimiwa Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State wished Hon Kamoti’s family, friends, relatives and constituents God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with their leader’s demise.

“To the family of Mheshimiwa Kamoti, his friends, relatives and the people of Rabai Constituency, may God the Almighty comfort you all at this difficult period of mourning your kin and leader,” the President condoled.

Hon Kamoti, a trained lawyer, died just hours after being cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for his Rabai parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the August 9th election.

The MP will be buried today (Monday).

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to attend the MP’s burial at his home in Kaliang’ombe in Rabai.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi through his Twitter handle described the Rabai MP as a devoted and hardworking leader.

“I have just learnt with great shock and sadness, the passing on of Hon. William Kamoti Mwamkale, the Member of Parliament for Rabai Constituency, through a tragic road accident, this evening,” said Governor Kingi.

“Hon Kamoti will be remembered for his non-confrontational leadership style which saw him earn admiration from many people beyond his constituency and also enabled him to achieve a lot for the people of Rabai Constituency.Indeed as a county, we have lost a devoted and hardworking leader,” he added.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said that the country had lost a diligent and passionate servant of the people.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and citizens of Rabai following the death of their MP William Kamoti Mwamkale. We have lost a diligent and passionate servant of the people.May his soul rest in peace,” said Orengo.