Uhuru mourns State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua’s mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of State House Comptroller, Mr Kinuthia Mbugua, following the death of his mother Mama Loice Njeri Mbugua.

Mama Loice, 100, passed away Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, President Kenyatta described Mama Loice Njeri as a hard-working and progressive community leader who cherished education as the key to success.

The Head of State also noted that Mama Loice was a strong advocate of family values and raised a distinguished family, which has continued to serve the nation with diligence in various sectors.

“Despite growing up during the colonial era, Mama Loice Njeri Mbugua strove to ensure her children received quality education with the understanding that knowledge was the fountain of life,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

The President said Mama Loice also valued women empowerment and promoted agribusiness as a way of boosting women’s income in her community.

“Mama Loice was a progressive person who dedicated her energy in farming to enhance family income. We will always appreciate the role she played in ensuring food security in her community besides being a role model to other women of her generation,” the President said.

President Kenyatta appointed out that Mama Loice Njeri was a strong matriarch who continued to mentor young people, especially her grandchildren, even in her old age.

“As a nation we will forever be grateful for the work she has done for our country. We note with appreciation that she imparted good family values to her community, values that have ensured the well-being of our society,” President Kenyatta said.

The President said Mama Loice will also be remembered as a courageous, brave and selfless leader who endeared herself to many through her generosity and love.

“Mama Loice was a strong believer in Christ Jesus and loved all people irrespective of their backgrounds. As a devoted member of the PCEA church and the Women guild, she actively participated in spreading the word of God and demonstrated her faith through acts of kindness,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to comfort the larger Mbugua family and give them strength as they come to terms with the passing away of their family matriarch.